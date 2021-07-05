It is going to be a hot and humid Monday with temperatures pushing well into the 90s in the afternoon. We'll have plenty of sunshine around, but I also think we're going to notice that muggy feeling much more in the afternoon. We'll stay in the 90s on Tuesday and keep the sunshine for the day. While I can't rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm, most if not all of us will stay dry. Expect more clouds to mix in on Wednesday as well as another stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. If we can avoid some rain during the day, we'll have another shot at reaching 90, but looks like most of us will stay in the 80s. Showers and storms will become more scattered by Thursday with highs falling back into the upper 80s.
Our weather pattern will then remain unsettled through the end of the week and this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s and into the lower 90s Thursday through Sunday. Each day we'll need to watch for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but it does not seem to be anything that will 'wash out' any of those day. As we warm-up each afternoon we'll see a few hit or miss showers and storms develop, but when we cool down overnight we should see the majority of those storms fade away. Just be sure to keep and eye to the sky in the afternoon.
