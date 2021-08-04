One more day of low humidity before summer's sticky sizzle returns.
Tonight mostly clear and pleasant, low in the low 60s.
Humidity will stay low through tomorrow with the high in the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. The Cumberland Plateau has the outside chance for an isolated shower or two.
Highs in the 90s will return as soon as Friday and the humidity returns too. There is the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm for everyone in the mid-state.
That trend will continue for Saturday and Sunday.
A slightly better chances for pop-up storms on Monday through Wednesday of next week. It will be hot and sticky with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and even hotter heat index values.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.