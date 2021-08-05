Weather more typical for the season makes a return as the weekend approaches.
Tonight mostly clear and mild, low in the mid 60s.
Friday will bring higher temperatures and noticeably higher humidity as our wind swings around to the south. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The most likely spot to get a cooling, pop-up storm will be east of I-65. High in the low 90s.
That trend toward hotter and more humid weather will remain through the weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Anywhere in the Mid State is fair game.
Next week will be quite hot & humid, too, with a slightly better chance (30%) for isolated showers and thunderstorms in your area each afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
