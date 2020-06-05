Happy Friday Middle TN!

It'll be another hot and muggy day with highs returning to the 90's later on. 

Rain chances will be low this afternoon with only a few afternoon showers/storms expected. 

4Warn Forecast: Heat and humidity hold for the weekend

Most stay dry to end the week. 

This weekend is also advertising relatively dry weather. 

Rain chances stay low but heat and humidity stay high with more 90's on the way. 

As we move into next week, what's left of Cristobal will ride along the Mississippi River bringing a large swath of widespread rain to that area. 

For Middle TN - It doesn't appear Cristobal will pose any major concerns other than a chance for rain.

