A few more days of sunshine with increasing heat and humidity. A few weekend showers are possible.
Tonight mostly clear and warm, low in the mid 60s.
Similar conditions on Friday with lots of sunshine, more heat and humidity, highs low 90s.
Overall, Saturday and Sunday look mostly rain-free, but there is a small chance of a pop-up shower or a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Rain chances increase as we head into next week. A front will move through the region bringing some widespread scattered rain and storms. Temperatures will also fall back to the low-to-mid 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday, expect sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
