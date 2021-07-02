After a soggy Friday across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky we have a wonderful stretch of weather ahead of us just in time for the holiday weekend!
Watch for some patchy fog as we're headed out the door this morning, but the bulk of the rain has worked its way out.
While I still cannot completely rule out an isolated shower today, most if not all of the area is going to stay dry and we'll even work on getting some sunshine back.
Temperatures will make it into the mid 80s and it will be slightly less humid.
Expect plenty of sunshine across Middle Tennessee on Saturday with temperatures in the mid 80s again for the day. The sunshine will hang around for the 4th on Sunday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s in the afternoon.
It will start to get slightly more humid Sunday but nothing overly oppressive. Both Saturday and Sunday night are looking great for fireworks! We'll continue to turn up the heat on Monday with temperatures reaching into the lower 90s in the afternoon.
90s and sunshine will continue into Tuesday, but I can't rule out a late evening shower.
A passing shower or storm comes our way Wednesday and Thursday, but most of the area stays dry.
