An Air Quality Alert is in effect for several counties in Middle Tennessee again today.
Hazy conditions stick around again today.
The general public won't be affected by the haziness but those with respiratory issues should limit time outdoors today.
It will be another sunny, hot, and dry day for Middle Tennessee
High's climb back to the upper 80's and low 90's.
More of the same is expected for Friday and Saturday.
Better rain chances move on Sunday and to begin next week.
Still, no day looks like a washout as we'll have more of the isolated variety of showers.
Temperatures look to get even hotter this weekend with a few areas making a run at the mid 90's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.