This blast of wintry air will hang around through early Saturday.
Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight. Protect sensitive plants before mid evening. Temperatures will drop into the low-mid 20s by morning under a clear sky.
Sunshine develops again on Friday with highs a little higher -- in the low-mid 50s.
Saturday will start around freezing again, before the air warms into the 60s during the afternoon.
After a little patchy frost in the coldest valleys on Easter Sunday morning, the afternoon will warm into the 70s.
The warm-up continues into next week. Rain won't return to the Mid State until Wednesday night or Thursday.
