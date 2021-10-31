No tricks, just treats for the Halloween forecast this year!
Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day, delivering lots of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be warmer than yesterday, making it up to the mid 60s this afternoon. Expect clear skies and cool temperatures in the upper 50s for trick-or-treating tonight.
Monday will be another nice day, but start off cold as overnight lows drop to the 40s. Afternoon highs will rebound back into the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Sunshine sticks around for Tuesday, as well, but it will be cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday, expect increasing clouds as the next system approaches with highs only in the low 50s. An isolated shower is possible late in the day as a cold front moves in. This will bring scattered showers and colder air on Thursday. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and lows drop to the 30s.
Rain clears out just in time for the weekend. Friday and Saturday look nice with highs in the 50s and sunny skies. By late Saturday into Sunday morning, widespread frost will be possible across the midstate.
