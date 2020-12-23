A sharp cold front is on the move. Clouds and wind increase today. Highs will bein the low 60s. Showers move in later in the day. Rain will heavy at times during the overnight hours.
Christmas Eve, temperatures will start off cold and get even colder as the day goes on. As of now, it looks like most of the rain will push out the Nashville area before temperatures drop to below freezing. Little accumulation of snow is expected and any activity would end Christmas Eve night.
Christmas Day will be bright but bitterly cold with temperatures starting out in the teens and 20s. It will be sunny throughout the day but highs only reach the low 30s in the afternoon.
Temperatures warm up this weekend, mid 40s on Saturday and mostly sunny.
Sunday, we're back in the low 50s with increasing clouds.
Early Monday expect showers and then a chilly afternoon in the mid 40s.
Tuesday partly cloudy, high in the mid 40s.
