Expect a fantastic weekend for doing things outdoors.
Tonight will turn clear and cool. By morning, we'll have temperatures around 60. Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot, with a high around 90. The humidity will remain in check however.
An isolated shower's possible on Sunday. Otherwise, it'll be a pleasant day, with temperatures starting in the low 60s and climbing in the mid 80s.
Monday will also be seasonable before higher heat builds by the middle to end of next week.
Only isolated showers are likely on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.