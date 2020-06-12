Expect a fantastic weekend for doing things outdoors.

Tonight will turn clear and cool.  By morning, we'll have temperatures around 60. Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot, with a high around 90.  The humidity will remain in check however.

An isolated shower's possible on Sunday.  Otherwise, it'll be a pleasant day, with temperatures starting in the low 60s and climbing in the mid 80s.

Monday will also be seasonable before higher heat builds by the middle to end of next week.

Only isolated showers are likely on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

