Pleasant weather runs through Friday before colder air takes over for the weekend.
This afternoon will be sunny and milder with highs in the 50s.
Tonight won't be quite as cold as last night -- low, 36 degrees.
Tomorrow will turn even milder. Temperatures will zoom into the 50s and low 60s by mid afternoon.
A slight cool down's likely Thursday with a few more clouds. Then, a strong southwest breeze develops on Friday boosting temperatures well into the 60s.
Cold air will return this weekend. With a few more clouds Saturday, a passing sprinkle or flurry will be possible. Sunday will be brighter, followed by a lovely Valentine's Day on Monday.
