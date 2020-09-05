Comfy air sticks around for Saturday and Sunday. Abundant sunshine with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Humidity remains very low.
Late summer warmth will be felt for Labor Day with only the slightest chance for a stray shower. Highs will be near 90 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday of next week the chance of rain returns. Temperatures hold in the mid 80s.
