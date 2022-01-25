A couple installments of Arctic air will keep this very cold feel in the Mid State nearly continuously into the weekend.
This afternoon will be sunny, windy, and cold with late afternoon temperatures in the 30s for most. Clouds will linger however on the upper Cumberland Plateau for much of this afternoon.
Drip uninsulated pipes tonight, as temperatures will tumble into the teens.
Wednesday will be sunny and even colder! The wind chill at sunrise should be in the single digits. The wind will finally settle down some during the afternoon though. Teens are likely Wednesday night, too.
Some clouds return Thursday with highs in the 40s. Snow showers and flurries will return with another blast of cold air on Friday.
Saturday will be frigid.
Finally, milder weather will start taking over the Mid State on Sunday, continuing well into next week.
