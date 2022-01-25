Get ready for the tale of two seasons. Dan Thomas explains and updates you on a storm system we've been watching for late this week in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

A couple installments of Arctic air will keep this very cold feel in the Mid State nearly continuously into the weekend.  

This afternoon will be sunny, windy, and cold with late afternoon temperatures in the 30s for most. Clouds will linger however on the upper Cumberland Plateau for much of this afternoon.

high temps 12522

Drip uninsulated pipes tonight, as temperatures will tumble into the teens.

Wednesday will be sunny and even colder! The wind chill at sunrise should be in the single digits. The wind will finally settle down some during the afternoon though. Teens are likely Wednesday night, too.

Some clouds return Thursday with highs in the 40s. Snow showers and flurries will return with another blast of cold air on Friday.  

Saturday will be frigid.

Finally, milder weather will start taking over the Mid State on Sunday, continuing well into next week.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.