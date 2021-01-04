4WARN Forecast: Frosty morning

The first half of the week will be dry and cool.
For the day ahead, frosty start. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cool in the middle 50s. For tonight, lows in the middle 30s.
A bit cooler for Tuesday, afternoon temps only in the upper 40s with lows below freezing.
Cloudy and chilly for the middle of the week. Wednesday will be in the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Thursday brings us our only meaningful chance of rain this week. Thursday night into early Friday morning, rain may briefly with snow before ending for the Plateau.
The rest of Friday looks quiet and chilly in the 40s.
Saturday and Sunday will be chilly in the 40s during the day with lows in the 20s.
