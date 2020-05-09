Sunny and cool-for-May day across the Mid State. 

 
Highs will underachieve this afternoon with some sneaking into the 60's. 
 
Another round of frost is possible for areas along and east of I-65 tonight. 
Be sure to cover sensitive plants again tonight. 
Temperatures will dip into the 30's tonight/Sunday morning. 
 
Sunday remains sunny with slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon - near 70°. 
 
We look to remain relatively dry and sunny next week with only a slim chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday. 
More widespread rain may return at the end of next week around Friday. 
 
Temperatures will remain below average for May, in the 60's and 70's, through Wednesday. 
80's return Thursday. 

