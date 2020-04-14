Frost & freezing conditions are expected across Middle Tennessee & southern Kentucky overnight.
A Freeze Watch is in effect for Middle Tennessee tonight. A Freeze Warning has been issued for southern Kentucky.
This afternoon will be variably cloudy (the most sunshine southeast of Nashville and the most cloud cover northwest of Nashville) with a few light sprinkles, showers, or even snow flurries possible. Temperatures will hold in the 40s and lowermost 50s. It'll remain breezy.
Clouds will exit late tonight allowing temperatures to bottom out at or around freezing by morning. Cover or bring in any sensitive plants you're concerned about.
After a cold start, Wednesday will turn bright and milder. The warming trend will continue into Thursday, after spotty frost early that morning. Friday should be even milder, before more rain arrives Friday night into early Saturday, and then again Saturday night into early Sunday.
Monday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with a high temperature around 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.