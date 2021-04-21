FREEZE WARNING for areas east of I-65 tonight.
FROST ADVISORY for the I-65 corridor, points west.
This afternoon will remain partly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will feel more like February than April with highs in the low-mid 50s.
Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the low-mid 30s. All of Middle Tennessee could receive frost by morning with freezing conditions in the coldest spots mainly east of Nashville. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and keep pets indoors for their safety and comfort.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and milder -- low 60s. After a chilly start with a few patches of frost east of Nashville, clouds will increase on Friday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s.
Expect periods of rain Saturday. Sunday will turn partly cloudy and milder with highs in the low 70s. Monday through Wednesday of next week will turn very warm with highs in the low-mid 80s.
