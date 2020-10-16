A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight. Protect outdoor sensitive plants. By morning, temperatures will be in the 30s. A few communities may briefly dip to freezing.
Saturday afternoon will be sunny and milder with a high around 70. Sunday morning won't be nearly as cold -- lows around 50. A few clouds move in during the afternoon with the slightest shower chance, especially north of Nashville. Expect highs in the low 70s.
Next week, even warmer weather will develop with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.