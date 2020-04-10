4WARN Weather Alert for Sunday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.
The weekend starts off with a frost and freeze threat and ends with a storm risk.
Frost Advisory tonight for much of Middle Tennessee and a Freeze Watch for the Plateau as temperatures drop to near freezing, other areas will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Clouds return Saturday but still mild in the upper 60s.
Easter Sunday will be wet strong to severe thunderstorms possible. The storms will most likely be in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain in the upper 60s.
Drier again the beginning of next week. Cooler air will return with highs near 60 Monday. Tuesday will be in the mid 50s. Both days will carry a slight chance for a shower.
Expect lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s.
