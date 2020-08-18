Through the evening a front will bring a variably cloudy sky with spotty showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain very heavy downpours, dumping a quick 1/2" of rain.
Showers and storms will exit late tonight. By morning, we'll have temperatures in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Expect more clouds than sunshine Wednesday, with just the slightest chance for a shower, high in the mid 80s.
Thursday through Saturday expect a better chance for pop-up showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday and Monday the rain chance will begin to decrease as the temperature starts climbing again. Highs will be near 90.
