The cold weather sticks around again today, but a nice warm-up is just around the corner.
The snow from yesterday has stopped but it has left behind some slick roads in many areas across the midstate-- especially the Plateau. Most of the snow melted on the roads which then froze overnight. Use caution when traveling today. Highs this afternoon will only be in the low to mid 30s. However, it will be very sunny. Lows fall to the 20s overnight.
Sunday begins a warm-up with highs climbing into the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. The 50s carry into Monday, as well. On Tuesday, we get the warmest day of all with highs in the low 60s.
We're dry until the middle of the week. By Wednesday, rain showers return. Expect steady rain through most of the day with temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain lingers into Thursday and will stick around off and on for most of the day. As temperatures fall Thursday night, we could see a few snow showers.
The cold air returns for next Friday. Highs will only be in the mid 30s with a mostly sunny sky.
