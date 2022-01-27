high temps 12722

*** Frigid weather returns on Friday, accompanied by snow flurries & snow showers.

Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a few snow flurries possible late.  By morning, temperatures will be just below freezing, but a developing northwesterly wind will make it feel even colder.

On Friday, as more energy arrives from the north, expect the flurries and snow showers to increase by early afternoon.  A dusting will be possible east of I-24, with as much as 1/2"-1" on the Cumberland Plateau by late Friday evening.

Saturday will be bitterly cold and sunny.  Temperatures will start in the teens and barely climb above freezing.  At least the wind will be notably lighter.

After a cold start Sunday, temperatures will moderate into the low-mid 50s.

Even milder weather takes over next week.  Expect a few showers late Tuesday, off and on rain on Wednesday, and then a band of rain & thunderstorms that impacts everyone on Thursday.

