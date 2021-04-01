4WARN Forecast: Freezing Warnings for Middle Tennessee; Dry weekend ahead

Happy Thursday Middle Tennessee. 

We've made it to the end of a wet saga in the Midstate. 

We have ZERO rain to track for the next several days. 

In fact, today through at least Tuesday of next week we have no rain to worry about. 

For today and Friday, expect ample sunshine but cool highs in the 40's and 50's. 

Of note, it will be breezy at times today with north winds whipping up to 10-15mph. 

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for all the area tonight as temperatures drop below freezing in a lot of spots. 

If you have tender plants, you'll want to bring them inside or cover them up before bed tonight. 

This weekend will start cold with another round of near-freezing temperatures Saturday morning. During the afternoon we'll climb back into the 60's. 

70's return on Sunday. 

