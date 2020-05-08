Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the Mid State and southern Kentucky tonight.
This evening, as rain exits, clouds will decrease and the breeze will increase. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s and 30s by morning. Protect sensitive plants before going to bed tonight. Frost is expected across the entire area by morning.
Saturday will be sunny and cool with little wind. Highs will only be in the 50s and low 60s. More frost is likely for much of the region Saturday night and early Sunday. Sunday afternoon/Mother's Day will turn milder, with a high around 70.
After patchy frost in eastern Middle Tennessee early Monday, must of next week will be partly cloudy and dry. A few rain showers will be possible Tuesday especially. Temperatures will climb gradually, eventually reaching the middle 80s for highs by Thursday and Friday.
