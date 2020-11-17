Much more sunshine's in store after freezing weather tonight.
This afternoon will continue bright with highs in the mid 50s. The breeze will make it feel even cooler.
Temperatures tumble overnight, back into the 20s and low 30s by Wednesday morning. Most communities should experience a freeze.
After another cool day Wednesday, Thursday through this weekend will turn much milder with highs in the 60s and lowermost 70s.
Our next chance for rain holds off until Sunday night or Monday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.