Chillier changes for the next couple of days. Turning much warmer later in the week.

Freezing cold tonight, followed by more sunny and milder days.

Tonight mostly clear and cold. Temperatures tumble overnight, back into the 20s and low 30s by Wednesday morning.  Most communities should experience a freeze.

After another cool day Wednesday with sunshine and an afternoon high in the upper 50s.

Thursday through this weekend will be bright and sunny. It will turn much milder with highs in the upper 60s and lowermost 70s. 

Our next chance for rain holds off until Sunday night or Monday of next week. Monday highs will dip to the upper 50s again.

Tuesday partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a high near 60.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.