4WARN Forecast: Freezing start!

Much colder start with temperatures around the freezing mark! It'll be another cool day overall as we'll be in the upper 50s.
Not as cold tonight as we'll bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Thursday through this weekend will be bright and sunny. It will turn much milder with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Our next chance for rain holds off until Sunday night or Monday of next week. Monday highs will dip to the upper 50s again.
Tuesday partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a high near 60.
