This blast of wintry air will hang around through early Saturday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9:00 A.M. Saturday.  Sensitive plants need protection or to be indoors to avoid damage.  Garden hoses should be disconnected and drained.  Temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 20s Friday morning and into the low 30s for Saturday morning.

4WARN Forecast: Freezing start for the next two mornings

However, sunshine will take over this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. 

This weekend looks to be even warmer with Saturday's high temperatures reaching the mid 60s and the low 70s make a return by Easter Sunday. 

4WARN Forecast: Freezing start for the next two mornings

The warm-up continues into next week with highs remaining in the 70s every day. It will stay sunny until the middle of the weekend. Our next chance of rain will be late Wednesday night into Thursday. 

 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

