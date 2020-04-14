Tuesday the clouds will still be present, a few light rain showers will be possible too, high near 50.
Late Tuesday night, as the weak weather system exits it may even produce a snow flurry or two along the Cumberland Plateau.
Wednesday will be frosty during the morning with lows in the mid 30s. A light freeze is even expected in the coldest communities and deepest valleys.
Sunshine will develop through the day Wednesday, as temperatures rebound into the lowermost 60s.
Thursday will be pleasant and milder with a high in the mid 60s.
Warmer for Friday and the weekend. Rain showers possible both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
