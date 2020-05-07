Sunny and pleasant day with in the 60s and low 70s. Clouds increase tonight as our next round of rain moves back in. Lows in the 40s.
Friday is shaping up to be a wet and cool day in the 60s. Once the rain clear out, cooler air filters in. A Freeze Watch has been posted where low temperatures will be in the 30s. Make sure to protect any sensitive plants.
The weekend will be cool, but bright. Areas of frost are possible both mornings as lows dip to the 30s.
Monday warms back to near 70 with a partly cloudy sky.
Tuesday some showers return and temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.