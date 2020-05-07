A Freeze Watch has been posted for Friday night and early Saturday morning for all of eastern Middle Tennessee.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Temperatures will peak in the 60s and lowermost 70s.
Clouds and rain return late tonight. Rain's expected at times on Friday, exiting during the afternoon from west to east. It'll be windy at times on Friday, too. Temperatures will hold in the 50s and lowermost 60s, so it'll be cooler.
Widespread frost is likely Saturday morning, with a freeze in some areas east of Nashville especially. More frost is expected on Sunday morning. Both weekend afternoons will be cool, although Saturday looks to be the cooler of the two.
Monday will be pleasant before more a few rain showers move in again on Tuesday. Late next week will be much warmer -- low 80s for highs.
