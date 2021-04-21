Chilly day on tap for the Midstate today, especially for April standards.
Highs will struggle to get out of the 40's for some this afternoon.
A few areas will sneak into the mid 50's today.
We're under a Freeze Warning for all counties east of I-65 tonight and a Frost Advisory in the western half of of Middle TN. Temperatures dip down to near-freezing Thursday morning. Cover any sensitive plants up tonight before bed.
Sunshine and warmer weather creep back in for the final two days this week but more rain is right around the corner.
Saturday looks like a gloomy and wet day for the area with widespread showers starting in the morning, lasting through the evening.
Thankfully, the weekend isn't a total loss as we'll see more sun and drier conditions on Sunday.
Temperatures do recover this weekend as we climb back to near 70°.
