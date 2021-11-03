*** FREEZE WARNING in effect for Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky tonight.
This afternoon will remain cloudy and chilly. A sprinkle or shower will be possible along the TN/AL line. Highs will be around 50.
Tonight, the sky will clear allowing temperatures to tumble to around freezing. Pets will be much more comfortable indoors overnight. If you have sensitive plants that you care about, you'll want to protect them before going to bed tonight, too.
Count on freezing conditions Friday morning as well. Sunshine from Thursday through early next week will help bring about a warming trend during the day. This weekend, afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 60s. Early next week, we'll have highs in the low 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.