A Freeze Warning is in effect for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky tonight as the coldest air of the season arrives tonight for our area.
Most areas will settle down to the low 30's with a few areas dipping into the 20's tonight. Frost is likely in spots.
After a chilly start Monday, highs will rebound back to the 50's with tons of sun through the day.
Temperatures will gradually get warmer as the week goes on.
We'll be back to the 60's by Tuesday and the low 70's starting Wednesday.
Above average warmth will follow us into next weekend.
As far as rain chances go, don't expect a whole lot this week. In fact, I don't foresee any rain for the area until the second week of November.
