4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Friday for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms.
Dense Fog Advisory through 9AM Thursday.
Several chances for showers and storms through Friday. Temperatures will be lower.
Overnight, low clouds and dense fog forming. It'll stay mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
Thursday, after clouds break up, look for it to turn hot and humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Thursday night a strong storm or two will be possible northwest of Nashville, low in the upper 60s.
Friday, count on scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few possibly strong-severe with damaging wind. High in the mid 80s.
Behind Friday's rain and cold front, Saturday will turn cooler and less humid. Highs will only be in the upper 70s.
Sunday and Memorial Day will also be unseasonably cool, but still pleasant for doing things outdoors. Expect sunshine and Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday partly cloudy with isolated showers, high in the mid 80s.
Wednesday a greater chance of rain and thunderstorms with a high in the mid 80s.
