Tonight, a few flurries and snow showers will pass through, mainly well north and northeast of Nashville. A dusting of snow will be possible by sunrise along the TN/KY line. On the mid and upper Cumberland Plateau, up to 1/2" of snow will be possible. By morning, temperatures will be around freezing.
Monday will be variably cloudy and breezy at times with highs around 50. Similar temperatures are expected Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and the slightest shower chance.
Wednesday looks uneventful with highs in the low 50s. A few showers will be possible Thursday into early Friday, especially along and south of I-40.
Saturday will be pleasant before more rain moves in late Sunday or Sunday night.
