Patchy flurries and light snow showers are possible at times today.
However, little to no accumulation is expected and this should be an insignificant event for travel impacts.
Otherwise, today will be chilly with highs in the 30s.
Temperatures turn cold again tonight with much of the area falling into the teens to start the weekend.
Saturday afternoon will not be that warm either with highs hovering in the 30s.
A much warmer day is expected on Sunday with areawide 50s back in the forecast.
Next week will start dry Monday and Tuesday but Tuesday night, rain chances will begin to increase.
A messy Wednesday and Thursday is expected for our area.
Scattered showers will be common starting Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Some models are hinting at a change over to a wintry mix or snow early Thursday morning.
It is far too early to predict anything, but it is a possibility.
Check back as we get closer to next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.