Today is a 4WARN Weather Alert Day for the possibility of flooding throughout Middle Tennessee. Rain and storms will stick around all morning and afternoon. 2-3 inches of rain is expected today, with localized amounts even higher. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7:00 P.M. tonight.
Aside from the rain, today will be cooler with highs only reaching the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Rain chances back off for the start of next week. But by mid-week, we should see the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Sally bring rain to the midstate Wednesday and Thursday.
Next weekend looks fantastic! We'll get a taste of fall with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.
