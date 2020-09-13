A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in Middle TN until 7:00 PM tonight.
A slow moving front has provided our area with plenty of rain today.
Some areas have seen up to 4 inches since the day started.
Showers will continue to slowly work through the area this afternoon.
More flooding is likely to occur in some spots so if you need to travel today, be on the lookout.
Moving into the new week: Rain chances lower to mainly isolated showers Monday through Wednesday.
By Wednesday night, the moisture associated with Tropical Storm Sally will begin to affect our area.
Sally-induced showers will be around Wednesday night through Friday.
At this point, Sally doesn't look overly concerning for our area.
Right now, next weekend is trending dry with sunshine, low rain chances and highs in the 70's/80's.
