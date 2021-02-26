4WARN Weather Alert: Waves of rain through this weekend, with some storms and flooding possible.
This afternoon, we'll actually get a break from rain in many areas. It'll remain cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Another round of rain enters from the south tonight. Heavy downpours and some thunder will be possible with this, mainly focused from southwest Middle Tennessee, through Nashville, and eastward toward the Cumberland Plateau.
Saturday, we'll have just a few showers. For much of the day, it'll be dry. Expect lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 60s.
More rain and downpours develop northwest of Nashville Saturday evening, pushing northward into Kentucky.
Sunday will be very wet, breezy, warm, and humid. Highs will be around 70. Once the rain moves in, it'll linger for many hours. Occasional downpours and a few thunderstorms are expected, a few of which could become strong with gusty wind.
Monday, we'll dry out before potentially more rain arrives late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
