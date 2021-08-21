The trend of on and off rain continues for the beginning of the weekend, then a drier and hotter pattern sets up.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for counties on the western side of I-24 from until 3:00 P.M.
We start off Saturday morning with very heavy rain and storms in many areas. Torrential downpours will continue for areas west of I-24 and I-65 throughout the first half of the day. We've already seen 2-5 inches of rain this week and we expect another 2-4 inches through today in some places. Watch out for localized flooding and ponding on roadways. Highs will be in the mid 80s today.
Some scattered rain will stick around into the first half of Sunday, but we dry out and get brighter later in the afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Next week looks dry and hotter. We see temperatures return to the 90s with mostly sunny skies each day. Humidity returns, as well, which means heat index values will be close to 100° for the "feels like" temperature.
We shouldn't see much rain again until Friday.
