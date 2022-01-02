Much of the Midstate has been seeing rain so far today, but as cold air works it way in this evening and overnight many of us will see a change over to sleet and snow. Most of us are under a Winter Weather Advisory into early tomorrow morning. We do have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties as well. Overall we can expect between a Coating to an inch or two for much of our area. The higher end amounts are mostly for hill tops. We'll see temperatures fall into the 20s overnight so any untreated sidewalks or overpasses could become slick. The good news is that all winter weather will be totally done by the morning commute tomorrow. It will be a chilly but sunny Monday with highs near 40.
Sunshine and 50 on our Tuesday as we get a little temperature rebound. More clouds mix in on Wednesday, but still some good sunshine with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Another storm system will try and quickly develop on Thursday and bring us another round of rain and snow. Temperatures Thursday fall back into the upper 30s, and we'll be near that freezing mark on Friday. But Friday will feature plenty of sunshine. Saturday we're back into the 50s and dry before we track another cold front to bring us some rain on Sunday.
