The first official weekend of summer will bring hot and humid weather with a few spotty storms on Father's Day.
Today will be very hot with highs in the low 90s and humidity levels on the rise, making it feel sticky outside. Mostly sunny today but a few clouds could squeeze out a few very light showers for a very brief period of time. Most everyone will be dry today. Lows fall to around 70° overnight.
However, tomorrow will bring spotty showers and a few isolated storms for Father's Day. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s and the mugginess sticks around.
Spotty storms are expected on Monday, too. The best rain chance develops Tuesday into early Wednesday as a weak cold front enters Middle Tennessee. Drier weather builds in on Thursday, followed by a few more thunderstorms next Friday. Highs will hover in the mid 80s.
