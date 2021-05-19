Very hot weather takes over for the rest of this week.
This afternoon will become mostly sunny. It'll turn very warm with highs in the low-mid 80s.
Temperatures will climb a few more degrees each day moving forward through the weekend. Sunshine will become more prevalent, too. Expect highs in the low 90s by Saturday.
With this hot pattern, rain will hold off. In fact, rain's unlikely in Middle Tennessee until perhaps late Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Through the next seven days, low temperatures will be in the 60s.
During this first heat wave of the season, be sure to drink plenty of clear fluids. Seek the shade when you can, and consider wearing a hat during the peak heat of the day. Be sure to use plenty of sunscreen for when you're outdoors, too.
Please make sure your furry friends are comfy, too, with cool clean water at all times and a shady spot to rest.
