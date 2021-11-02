** FROST ADVISORY is in effect tonight for much of Middle Tennessee.
The season's first frost and freeze expected for most of the Midstate this week.
Through this evening partly cloudy and chilly. Clouds return late tonight. Temperatures will tumble to their lowest point since last spring -- 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Cumberland Plateau for tonight. All areas along the TN/KY line are vulnerable to frost or even freezing temperatures overnight.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and even chillier than Tuesday, with some rain showers over southern Middle Tennessee. Count on highs around 50.
Thursday morning will begin with widespread light frost. Freezing conditions will be possible along and north of I-40 especially. The afternoon will be brighter, but still chilly, in the low-mid 50s.
The frost and freeze threat will continue into the weekend, during the mornings. Afternoon temperatures will gradually moderate under full sunshine.
Reminder-Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Be sure to set the clock back one hour Saturday night.
By Monday of next week, highs will be near 70 degrees with lots of sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.