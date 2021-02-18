A final round of snow, freezing rain, and rain moves through the Mid State this afternoon. Highs will generally be in the low-mid 30s.
Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the teens making even more icy spots and worse driving conditions.
Sunshine returns Friday and sticks around into the weekend. Friday afternoon will remain bitterly cold, but Saturday temperatures will climb to around 40. Highs around 50 are likely Sunday into Monday with even more melting taking place. Through the weekend, beware of the overnight refreeze and widespread black ice forming.
Next week will be even more springlike, after a round of light rain passes through Sunday night. Count on low 60s by Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky.
