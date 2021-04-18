A few rain showers will move through this evening. The best rain chance will be along and north of I-40. By morning, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s.
Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs around 70.
Tuesday will start cool, in the 40s, but warm to the mid 70s by afternoon. Tuesday night, rain showers pass through the Mid State again with a strong cold front. Behind that front, much cooler air will take over Wednesday into Thursday.
Wednesday night, widespread frost will be likely in the Mid State with a few areas dropping all the way to freezing by Thursday morning.
Friday, clouds will return ahead of rain expected on Saturday.
