Finishing out the weekend with a little rain. Areas north of I-40 stand the best chance although it does not look like a washout. Areas south, likely won't see a drop of rain today with highs in the 70s.
Turning much warmer for the new work week. A few strong storms possible for those northwest of Nashville. One or two storms have produce gusty wind and small hail.
Rain chances drop off for the middle of the week and the heat turns up. We'll be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Another front arrives for week's end. This will bring another dose of rain and cooler air for the weekend.
