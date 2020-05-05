Tuesday features a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for showers and a few storms. A couple storms could be strong along the Cumberland Plateau with gusty windy and hail. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunny and cooler tomorrow with highs in the 60s.
Continued quiet and sunshine for Thursday in the 70s.
By the end of the week, more showers and thunderstorms move back in.
This weekend will be much cooler in the 60s for highs and upper 30s for lows.
